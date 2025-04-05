KFD responds to more hiker strandings on Kalalau Trail

Kauai Fire Department firefighters airlifted three visitors who were apparently injured from the perilous Kalalau Trail Friday afternoon, leaving four others who were not injured to wait out inclement weather.

First responders received a report of several hikers in distress shortly after 2:45 p.m. Friday, according to a KFD news release. The department’s Rescue 3 team aboard the Air 1 helicopter responded to the incident, along with personnel from the Waimea Fire Station and American Medical Response.

According to a preliminary report, rescuers discovered seven hikers at the Kalalau Trail landing zone. Rescuers made two trips on Air 1 in dicey conditions to transport the three hikers, who are visiting from Berlin, Germany, California and Canada, to a landing zone at Waimea Canyon Athletic Field to awaiting firefighters and AMR personnel. All three declined medical treatment, KFD said.

The four other hikers did not report any injuries and requested to be shuttled out via Air 1. However, due to dangerous conditions and the absence of life-threatening injuries, KFD officials determined Air 1 was not required for these individuals.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources personnel from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement went to the scene to interview the hikers, according to the release. “The scene was cleared shortly before 5:15 p.m.,” KFD said.

“Air rescues are complex, and when inclement weather is in the mix, that adds another layer of danger,” said KFD Chief Michael Gibson in the news release. “These types of rescues should only be utilized during life-threatening situations. We continue to urge outdoor enthusiasts to avoid hiking during severe weather, as it can put them and our first responders at risk.”

Kalalau Trail was closed on Friday and remains closed due to the weather. The National Weather Service has forecast wet conditions to persist through the weekend.

About 50 hikers on the trail were stranded overnight Thursday on the far side of Hanakapiai Stream after heavy rainfall made stream conditions too dangerous to cross. Firefighters advised the hikers to shelter in place until water levels subsided and all the stranded hikers were able to leave the area by Friday morning safely.