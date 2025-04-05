Oahu man found guilty in child sex assault case

An Oahu man faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison with the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty in Circuit Court on Friday for the continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

The offenses occurred when the victim was 9 years old, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

An Oahu jury found Jose Salas guilty of the Class A felony offense, along with four counts of third-degree sexual assault, which are Class C felonies.

The eight-day jury trial was presided over by Trish K. Morikawa. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

“This conviction reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting Hawaii’s children and ensuring that survivors of sexual abuse receive the justice they deserve,” Attorney General Anne Lopez said in the release. “We are grateful for the tireless efforts of law enforcement, victim advocates and our legal team, whose collaboration made this outcome possible.”

The case was investigated by the Honolulu Police Department, with support from the Children’s Justice Center and the Sex Abuse Treatment Center, the Attorney General’s Office said. Deputy Attorney General Loren Haugen was the lead prosecutor for the case.