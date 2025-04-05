Rivers swell rapidly in Midwest, South as storm inundates much of U.S.
MICHAEL CLEVENGER / COURIER JOURNAL
Flood waters from rounds of torrential rain inundated the town of Dawson Springs, Ky., today.
AUSTIN ANTHONY / NEW YORK TIMES
Construction crews work to create temporary gravel roads to get to a flooded subdivision in Bowling Green, Ky., today. The rising water levels have prompted rescues and road closures. The storm, which has already wreaked havoc across the South and the Midwest, doesn’t show signs of letting up.
SCOTT UTTERBACK / COURIER JOURNAL
Vehicles were submerged in floodwaters today in Hopkinsville, Ky., where 8.6 inches of rain fell in 48 hours.