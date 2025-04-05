Waianae house fire displaces 5 residents, sends 2 to hospital

Two residents were transported to The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu as a result of a house fire in Waianae this evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:34 p.m. reporting a building fire at 85-125 Alawa Place, with 12 fire units staffed with 40 personnel responding. The first unit arrived on scene at 5:39 p.m. to find a fire burning within a single-story residence and the two residents outside of the structure.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:46 p.m., and once conditions inside were tenable, searches of the structure were done to confirm no occupants remained inside, according to HFD.

Both residents were transferred to Emergency Medical Services crews for medical treatment at 5:57 p.m. before being taken to the hospital. Additional information on the pair and their condition was not immediately available.

The fire was extinguished at 6:53 p.m., HFD said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the five residents displaced by the fire.

HFD said an investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause and provide damage estimates.