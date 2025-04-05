Letter: Join rally to speak out against Trump actions

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For those of us who are disgusted with the chaos of mass federal firings, funding cuts, illegal arrests, deportations and attacks on democracy, health care and Social Security, it’s time we act up and speak out. We can do so by attending a noontime rally today at the state Capitol. There will be hundreds of similar protests across Hawaii and the U.S.

We must unite and raise our voices in opposition to Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their billionaire cronies. We must defend Social Security, Medicaid and other programs and institutions that help people.

Please come to today’s rally and speak up and, in the words of John Lewis, “make good trouble.”

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

