Letter: Precious Waikiki parking must be saved for locals

Hotel workers, contractors, overnight rental cars and condo residents monopolize parking intended for Kapiolani Park and beachgoers.

The posted two-hour limit on unmetered spaces on the makai side of Kalakaua Avenue is so rarely enforced that a large number of those prime spots for park and beach visitors are taken all day by commercial surf school vans and Waikiki workers.

Likewise, much of the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell lot and spots on Monsarrat Avenue by the zoo are taken by people not going to the park.

Giving Waikiki employees, residents and tourists with rental cars walkable access to the parking lots at Ala Wai Park is a disaster in the making. Seriously, what is the plan to protect free parking for paddlers, park users and community gardeners?

Donna L. Ching

Manoa

