Letter: Take it from a European, signals help traffic flow

I took the new roundabout in Kahaluu recently and I noticed that no one was using their vehicle indicators. As a European who has been using them for 50 years, trust me when I say that traffic flows much more smoothly and quickly if everyone signals which way they plan to turn when they enter and exit a roundabout.
Joe Mercer
Nuuanu
