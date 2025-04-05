Letter: Take it from a European, signals help traffic flow

I took the new roundabout in Kahaluu recently and I noticed that no one was using their vehicle indicators. As a European who has been using them for 50 years, trust me when I say that traffic flows much more smoothly and quickly if everyone signals which way they plan to turn when they enter and exit a roundabout.

Joe Mercer

Nuuanu

