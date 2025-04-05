Letter: Trump vs. Obama in 2028, because why not?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Let’s go! Donald Trump versus Barack Obama in 2028.

We’ll all vote in a one-time cage match election. Winner take all with a lifetime term of office. Both are wildly talented politicians who are adored by their respective bases. Obama is still young and Trump hasn’t yet shown a shade of gray in his hair.

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter