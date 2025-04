The 12 units at the Kani Le‘a apartment building in Kona will be used to provide affordable housing.

HOPE Services Hawaii has acquired an apartment building in Kailua-Kona for affordable housing.

The Kani Le‘a apartment building, at 75-5706 Kalawa St., comprises 12 two- bedroom, one-bath units that will serve families and individuals experiencing homelessness in the community.

HOPE Services, a nonprofit affiliate organization of the Roman Catholic Church in Hawaii, will provide ongoing case management and connect tenants with the support they need to remain stably housed.

“We are thrilled to grow our capacity to serve our community in West Hawaii,” HOPE Services Hawaii CEO Brandee Menino said in a news release. “The number one reason people experience homelessness is the high cost of housing. We took action when we saw an opportunity to create more stable, affordable homes.”

“Having spent two dec­ades living and working in Kona, I am deeply inspired by the new direction we at HOPE are taking to directly address homelessness in Kona and across West Hawaii,” HOPE Services Director of West Hawaii Gideon Ramos said in the release. ‘These apartment units represent a profound step forward, offering tangible solutions by providing homes for our most vulnerable unsheltered neighbors.”

Kani Le‘a was acquired through funding from the Oak Foundation Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our funders and partners for their support in making this acquisition a reality,” said Menino.

HOPE Services’ programs in West Hawaii also include the West Hawaii Emergency Housing Program (emergency shelter for adults), Hale Kikaha permanent supportive housing and The Friendly Place, a resource center for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in West Hawaii.

The center offers meals, showers, laundry and in-reach services.

The organization also provides outreach and street medicine services, including monthly psychiatric street medicine missions with a licensed community psychiatrist.