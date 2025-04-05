On the move: Hawaii Appleseed

Hawaii Appleseed has named Will White its new executive director. Previously deputy director at the organization, White’s experience includes serving at the state Office of the Governor and the Department of Budget and Finance under Gov. David Ige. He returned to Hawaii in 2021 with 20 years’ experience as a community organizer and policy advocate on the mainland, first in New York and later in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he served as senior director of policy and government affairs at United Way Bay Area for seven years.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.