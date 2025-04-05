Police investigate shots fired by officer in Kona; no serious injuries

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

A traffic-related incident early Friday morning in Kona led to a police officer firing shots.

At about 1:30 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a traffic collision on Pa­lani Road near the 37-mile marker in Kailua-Kona. When they arrived, the officers found a vehicle had struck a wooden utility pole, causing the pole and live wires to block Palani Road, Hawaii island police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

While police waited for Hawaiian Electric workers to respond and repair the damage caused by the traffic collision, officers diverted traffic through a nearby subdivision.

One officer was positioned on Palani Road near Palihiolo Street, and another was at the intersection of Palani Road and Konalani Street, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Flares were used to warn approaching drivers, and the officers’ emergency lights were illuminated.

At about 3:03 a.m. the officer at the Konalani Street intersection was outside his police vehicle, laying out additional flares, when a red Volvo C30 approached the officer’s position at a high rate of speed, HPD said.

The officer used his flashlight and arms to signal the driver and gain his attention, warning him of the road hazard ahead and directing him onto the Kona­lani Street detour.

According to HPD, the driver disregarded the officer’s instructions and drove into the oncoming traffic lane directly at the officer. The Hawaii Police Department said the officer, believing the vehicle would strike him and in fear for his life, fired at the vehicle at least twice.

The vehicle sped past the officer and came to a stop about 100 yards beyond the officer’s vehicle.

The officer rushed to the Volvo to render aid and detain the driver, HPD said.

The driver was not struck by the officer’s bullets, but sustained a laceration to his head and forearms from broken vehicle glass.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Akira Kauilani of Kailua-Kona, was later arrested for reckless endangering, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and other traffic-related offenses.

There were no passengers in Kauilani’s vehicle, and the officer was not injured.

HPD’s Office of Professional Standards has initiated a review into this incident, as is standard practice.

The officer who fired his firearm has been with the department for just under two years and is assigned to the Kona patrol division. He has been placed on administrative leave to ensure he is mentally, emotionally and physically able to return to work, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed or may have any information about the incident to call the department’s nonemergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Gavin Kagi­moto of the Professional Standards Office at 808-961-2348 or gavin.kagimoto@ hawaiicounty.gov.