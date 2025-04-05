Hawaii begins search for athletic director with call for applicants

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The search for the next University of Hawaii director of athletics took a step with Friday’s nationwide call for applicants.

The job and application process were posted on the UH web site.

Parker Executive Search, the national firm assisting UH with the search, is handling the applications and “actively recruiting top candidates from across the country,” according to a school-issued release.

Per the position description, the minimum requirements are:

>> bachelor’s degree

>> 10 years of “progressively responsible high-level leadership and management experience”

>> experience and working relationships with government, business and community leaders

The desirable qualifications include administrative experience at the NCAA Division I level, success in fundraising and hiring, comprehension of NCAA rules, and a commitment to advancing a Native Hawaiian place of learning.

The minimum requirements are less restrictive than in the past. In previous AD searches, some candidates, such as current Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, were discouraged from applying by the pre-requisites.

The current search committee also has wider representation than the previous groups. When Craig Angelos was recommended as athletic director, several members of UH’s Board of Regents expressed disappointment in not being involved in the process. BOR chair Gabriel Lee is co-chair of the search committee.

James Tokioka, a key member in Gov. Josh Green’s administration, also is on the search committee. Tokioka is director of the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

UH has been without a full-time athletic director since Dec. 1, 2024, when Angelos’ 18-month tenure was terminated. Angelos was paid $348,000 annually on an agreement with then-UH president David Lassner. Angelos was an at-will employee, meaning he did not have a contract and reported to Lassner, who oversaw non-academic matters involving the Manoa campus. Lassner retired on New Year’s Eve. Lois Manin has been serving as the interim athletic director while also continuing her work as associate athletic director for internal operations and senior woman administrator.

Wendy Hensel, who succeeded Lassner on Jan. 1, will oversee the next athletic director and associate athletic directors. It has not been announced whether the next athletic director will have a contract. Even without a contract, the AD position comes with time-based rights, such as a severance package. Angelos received $87,000 in severance, which was three month’s salary.