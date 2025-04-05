Porter, Scanlan lead Punahou volleyball to sweep of Mid-Pac

Cameron Porter crushed 13 kills and Tanoa Scanlan tallied nine as Punahou swept Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 on Friday night at Mills Gymnasium.

The Buffanblu improved to 10-0 in Interscholastic League of Honolulu boys volleyball action. Junior Sava Miocinovic led MPI (3-7) with 10 kills. Senior Karch Cho-Tupua added seven kills and one ace.

When the teams met on March 10, the visiting Owls took the opening set before Punahou prevailed in four.

“Tonight was a huge step for us. The energy and the connectivity the guys brought to the court from when we started pregame warmups to the end of this match was the kind of energy that we’re looking for,” Buffanblu coach Rick Tune said. “We’ve been talking about it all season and the first time they did it start to finish is tonight.”

Afatia Thompson tallied five kills and middle Nahua Lloyd added three kills and three blocks. Ty Kikuchi dished 23 assists and Brady McInerny had 10.

Porter also had three blocks and one ace. Scanlan, fully recovered from surgery on his left hand late in basketball season, also had an ace. Punahou finished with four aces, but the constant pressure of their service game kept the home team on its heels.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“We talked about that in our first timeout. Doing too much and feeling like you had to do too much, or trusting your teammates,” Tune said. “It’s about learning how to play in that championship environment under the bright lights in a hostile gym against a really good team. These guys are really good volleyball players, but they’re growing into the moments,” Tune said. “We rose to the challenge tonight and played maybe some of our best top-to-bottom ball of the whole year.”

Mid-Pacific had its moments against the taller, deeper squad. Freshman Nikola Miocinovic finished with seven assists, three kills and one block. Brennan Flores, a junior, dished 15 assists, adding three kills and one ace.

With three players out due to injury, illness or travel, the Owls battled for coach Doris Miocinovic.

“I feel good about the fight we put out there. I feel good about the energy. The serve betrayed us a little bit, but that’s something we keep working on. We’re a very young team, a lot of hard-working players,” Doris Miocinovic said. “We keep exploring and trying to maximize what we have.”

In the opening game, the Owls led 4-3 on an ace by Richard Lee III, a 6-foot-4 junior. Punahou soon seized a 6-5 lead on a McInerny ace and never let MPI regain it.

The Owls bounced back in set two after switching 6-1 freshman Nikola Miocinovic with Flores. The Miocinovic brothers were tough to stop, and Flores had a kill and an ace as MPI opened a 9-4 lead.

After a timeout by Tune, Punahou chipped away at the deficit. Middle Seizo Sexton roofed Sava Miocinovic to tie it at 15. The Buffanblu went ahead for good, 17-16, on a right-side kill by Keola Todd-Perry.

Two service errors by MPI helped the Buffanblu gain momentum. Porter had five kills in the set as the Buffanblu took a 2-0 lead in the match.

Scanlan, a 6-6 sophomore, had four kills and an ace in the third set as Punahou led all the way.

Punahou’s reserves were efficient throughout. Sophomore Beck Kilpatrick had two kills as Tune utilized his roster.

“A lot of consistent pressure, a lot of making our serves in and just ramping it up as the game goes on,” Kilpatrick said. “Worked really well.”

Punahou entertains Saint Louis on Monday and travels to Kamehameha on Wednesday in a regular-season finale.

MPI hosts Hawaii Baptist on Monday and visits Saint Louis on Wednesday to close the regular season.