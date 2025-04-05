No. 5 Hawaii bounces back to sweep No. 9 CSUN

Hawaii middle blocker Kurt Nusterer served a walk-off ace to help No. 5 Hawaii bounce back with a 25-18, 25-21, 29-27 sweep of No. 9 Cal State Northridge today at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

Nusterer added eight kills and three blocks for Hawaii (22-3, 5-1), which bounced back from Friday’s loss to move into a first-place tie with No. 1 Long Beach State in the Big West heading into next weekend’s series home finale against the Beach at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Kristian Titriyski had a team-high 12 kills before going down with an injury on UH’s first match point in the third set.

Hawaii led 24-21 before giving up four straight points in the third set.

The Matadors (16-8, 1-5) had three sets points to force a fourth set but couldn’t convert any of them.

Jalen Phillips, who had a match-high 16 kills for CSUN, committed a service error ahead 27-26 to tie the set in the third. Hawaii setter Tread Rosenthal put down a kill on an assist from Nusterer before CSUN called timeout.

Nusterer’s ace that ended it was UH’s eighth against 20 service errors.

Hawaii hits .342 for the match while holding CSUN to a .164 hitting percentage after the Matadors hit .507 in Friday’s win.

Adrien Roure added nine kills and three blocks for UH and Louis Sakanoko had five kills and two aces.