UH softball team drops opener to UC Riverside

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Jackie Alday hit a three-run homer during a four-run fourth inning, and Raegen Everett scattered seven hits in a complete-game performance as the UC Riverside softball team beat Hawaii 4-2 on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Izabella Martinez and Larissa Goshi each had two hits for the Rainbow Wahine (20-14, 6-6 Big West). Hawaii had two runners on base with one out in the seventh, but Everett got a fly out and pop out to end it.

The Rainbow Wahine stranded seven runners, while the Highlanders (16-20, 7-6) left only one.

UH’s Addison Kostrencich allowed six hits over seven innings.

The teams will play a doubleheader today with the first game scheduled to start at 2 p.m