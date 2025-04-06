Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 77, in critical condition after car crash on Waialae

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A crash in Waialae left a 77-year-old driver in critical condition Saturday morning.

At around 8:33 a.m., Honolulu police said the male driver and his 71-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway and attempted to exit onto the Old Waialae Avenue off-ramp when he traveled off the roadway and collided with a concrete barrier.

Both were taken to the hospital with the man in critical condition and the woman in good condition.

At this time, speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

