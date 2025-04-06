Missing hiker rescued off Lulumahu Falls Trail

Honolulu Fire Department personnel rescued a hiker reported missing Saturday at the Lulumahu Falls Trail.

HFD received at 911 call at 8:40 p.m. Saturday for a missing hiker and sent five units staffed with 13 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene 10 minutes later and began a ground search by foot. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone for an air search.

The man in his 20s reportedly was separated from his party and seen about two hours before the group descended from the falls. Attempts to contact the missing hiker’s phone were unsuccessful.

Search operations suspended at 11:27 p.m., and resumed at 6:06 a.m. today with a search by air and land.

At 9:09 a.m., Honolulu Police Department confirmed the hiker had been located safely off the trail and he declined the need for medical attention.