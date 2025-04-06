Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist, 45, dies after collision in Waikoloa

By Star-Advertiser staff

A motorcyclist, 45, died Friday night after colliding with a SUV in Waikoloa.

Hawaii police said the male motorcyclist from Honokaa, identified as David Franklin Roland, was traveling eastbound in the westbound bicycle lane near the 2-mile marker on Waikoloa Road, when he sideswiped a gray 2023 Jeep Wrangler SUV heading west.

Police responded to the scene at around 9:16 p.m. and said Roland died at the scene at 9:33 p.m.

The Jeep’s male driver, 45, and female passenger, 43 were not injured in the collision.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year on Hawaii island, compared to 14 this time last year.

