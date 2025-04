A 78-year-old snorkeler is in serious condition after she was found unresponsive at Ala Moana Beach.

At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said EMS and Ocean Safety responded to an unresponsive female snorkeler in near shore waters at Ala Moana Beach.

EMS and Ocean Safety administered oxygen and EMS continued advanced life support to an emergency room, officials said.