Column: Abuse-prevention steps will help families thrive

Life at every age is precious, and we collectively share responsibility for protecting the safety and well-being of children. Caring for keiki is a continuous, demanding role, and no family should have to navigate this journey alone. Strong, community-driven support systems are essential for ensuring every child, along with their parents or caregivers, can thrive.

Throughout the year, and especially during April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month, we should strive as a community to build positive connections that nurture strong relationships and rethink how we prevent child abuse and neglect. Keeping children safe starts with making sure parents have the support they need and can seek help without fear of judgment, shame or stigma.

Connections among ohana, neighbors, schools, churches and other community spaces are key to preventing harm before it happens. We can check in on friends and neighbors to see how they’re doing. We can make time to listen and share resources such as programs and services that support families.

The high cost of essentials like diapers and formula, the lack of affordable, high-quality child care, and the challenge of balancing paid work with caring for young children can be overwhelming.

Additionally, the high cost of living in our state and systemic issues like housing unaffordability add to the stressors faced by many families in Hawaii. Stress affects parents’ ability to be fully present for their children as well as their early development and well-being.

Furthermore, the recent freeze on federal funding, threats to cut social safety net programs, and the massive federal layoffs have all created a heightened sense of uncertainty and anxiety for families that put children at greater risk for harm. More than ever, we must all stand together to make it possible for all keiki and ohana to thrive.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

There is a pressing need to band together at the state level. We can urge our lawmakers to take proactive steps to prevent harm to children and families by investing in community- based resources, including early intervention and services that provide families with targeted support when child safety concerns arise, and by protecting crucial public programs, such as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to name just a couple. Our collective voice can ensure parents and caregivers have access to basic needs, resources, opportunities and supports tailored to each family’s unique needs.

Investing in families and children is a proven strategy for prevention of child abuse and neglect. We must prioritize the well-being of our most vulnerable children and families. We can invest in affordable housing, provide access to quality child care, implement paid family and medical leave, and make school meals free for all students. There is still time in the current legislative session to advance these priorities.

A prevention-focused continuum of support is key to preventing child maltreatment by preemptively offering help for families facing financial struggles, needing access to quality medical and mental health care, or simply navigating the challenges of parenting. Families who are overstretched or just a paycheck away from crisis may need respite, a home visit, or other valuable services — support that can shift their trajectory and help build a strong foundation for their children. Offering aloha to someone can be life-changing and life-saving.

This Child Abuse Prevention Month, let’s move beyond awareness and toward action. Let’s work to build systems that strengthen families, supporting them before challenges become insurmountable. By removing the stigma around seeking help and investing in supportive policies, we can create a society where every child grows up safe and supported —because strong families are the foundation of child well-being.

Noreen Kohl, Ph.D., is children’s health and wellness policy advocate for the Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network (HCAN), and coalition coordinator of the Hawai‘i Children’s Trust Fund, a public-private partnership that works to advance family strengthening.