Column: Breaking cycles — Call to action against child abuse

Child abuse remains a critical issue in Hawaii, with thousands of children reported as potential victims each year. Infants under 1 year old are especially vulnerable, and Native Hawaiian children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 9 out of 10 abusers are parents, with most cases involving neglect, physical harm or emotional abuse. Though less frequent, sexual abuse and trafficking remain serious concerns.

Parental struggles — such as financial hardship, substance abuse and mental health challenges — often contribute to these cases. Many parents face overwhelming stress without the right support systems, making it harder to break cycles of abuse. To protect our keiki, we must address the root causes, support families before harm occurs, and ensure every child grows up feeling safe and valued.

Verbal abuse: the first warning sign

Words can uplift or destroy. Verbal abuse — constant criticism, humiliation and yelling — erodes a child’s self-worth, teaching them to fear rather than trust. Too often dismissed as “just words,” verbal abuse is the first step toward more severe neglect and physical violence.

Parents under stress are more likely to lash out. Financial strain, social isolation and the pressure to meet unrealistic parenting expectations create a crisis for many families. But the answer is not silence — it is education, community support and a commitment to change.

Organizations like Child & Family Service (CFS) provide families with the tools to build healthier relationships and manage stress in positive ways. Parenting support and early intervention programs help prevent verbal abuse from escalating into deeper harm.

Poverty and neglect: understanding the difference

Poverty is not the same as neglect. A struggling family is not necessarily a neglectful one. Neglect occurs when a child’s emotional and physical needs go unmet — not because of financial hardship alone, but because they feel invisible, unheard or unimportant.

A neglected child lacks the foundation needed to succeed in school, build relationships, and develop self-confidence. Without intervention, neglect fuels cycles of abuse and failure. We must recognize this distinction and ensure struggling families receive support, not punishment.

Child & Family Service intentionally chose a model designed to support families in poverty without subjecting them to systemic punishment. This Transition to Success model gathers data across 21 social determinants of health, allowing us to provide comprehensive services that empower parents, strengthen family units and help lift families out of poverty.

Breaking generational trauma

Abuse is often passed down through generations, not out of malice, but because it is all some parents have ever known. If a child grows up in a household where yelling replaces conversation and fear replaces trust, they will carry those lessons into adulthood.

Children mirror what they see. If anger is the only response to stress, they will repeat that pattern. Parenting education is critical — especially for young adults who lack positive role models. We cannot break the cycle of abuse without giving parents the tools to change their behavior.

CFS and other community partners offer parenting programs that teach emotional regulation, positive discipline and child development, helping to prevent abuse before it starts.

Urgent need for better data

A major barrier to stopping child abuse in Hawaii is the lack of reliable data. Verbal and emotional abuse, in particular, are vastly underreported. In rural communities, where access to social services is limited, many cases go unnoticed. Without accurate data, resources cannot be allocated effectively.

We cannot fix what we do not see. We must improve the tracking of abuse cases and ensure that every child — regardless of where they live — has access to protection and support.

Call to action

Preventing child abuse requires a communitywide effort. Teachers, neighbors, extended family members and health care professionals must recognize the warning signs and step in when needed. We must create a culture where asking for help is seen as strength, not weakness.

Change is possible, but it requires action. We need stronger outreach to educate the public on child abuse prevention, more parenting education programs to promote healthy discipline, and increased investment in mental health services for struggling parents. Better data collection is also essential to ensure resources reach the most vulnerable children.

The cycle of abuse ends when we decide to break it. That decision starts today.

Amanda Pump is CEO of Child & Family Service.