Column: DOGE — Cut wasteful spending to strengthen U.S. future

On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by his senior adviser, Elon Musk. The primary purpose of the newly formed advisory body is to reduce government spending and waste in an effort to address our nation’s growing deficit.

As part of this initiative, DOGE has already taken steps to eliminate unnecessary government programs and agencies. Despite facing scrutiny and an uphill battle, if successful, DOGE could enhance government transparency, ensure tax dollars are spent in alignment with citizens’ priorities, and help secure a better future for generations to come.

A key priority of DOGE is eliminating wasteful government spending. One of its most controversial initiatives thus far has been scaling back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. While some may view this move as an attack on diversity and inclusion itself, DEI initiatives have been used to justify policies that are questionable at best. During the Biden administration, the Department of Education alone spent over $1 billion on DEI programs, raising concerns about whether this truly serves the nation’s interests. With DOGE’s help and guidance, much-needed change can be made.

The Trump administration is also refocusing hiring practices on merit rather than immutable characteristics such as race or sex. For example, following the death of George Floyd, many companies pledged “to add more people of color to their workforce.” By 2022, some large companies even began paying executives bonuses to meet “diversity” targets. People should not receive financial incentives for increasing racial diversity in their organizations, as this encourages superficial and unfair hiring practices. Prioritizing diversity quotas over merit can lead to hiring employees based on race rather than their qualifications.

Beyond spending cuts, DOGE’s efforts aim to improve the relationship between the government and its citizens by reducing bureaucratic bloat. As the White House has noted, “The government wastes billions of dollars each year on duplicative programs and frivolous expenditures that fail to align with American values or address the needs of the American people.”

A leaner federal government can be more accountable to the American people and better aligned with their priorities. Moreover, the government can redirect taxpayer dollars to projects the general public truly desires, fostering greater trust in the institution of government.

Another pressing issue DOGE seeks to address is the impending insolvency of Social Security. According to the latest Social Security trustees report, the Social Security trust fund will run out of money by 2035. To put this into perspective, by the time my parents retire, Social Security may no longer be available. The program could be long depleted by the time my generation reaches retirement age. This means people are actively paying into a system that will most certainly not exist in its current form by the time they are eligible for its benefits.

Even though some critics argue that any savings will only help to keep Social Security funded for longer than currently projected, DOGE is starting a conversation that policymakers have ignored for decades.

Admittedly, the long-term impact of DOGE is still uncertain, but the initiative’s mission and the proposed reforms can strengthen the nation’s financial future. If the government continues turning a blind eye to its unsustainable spending habits and impending economic catastrophe, society will be in a mess.

Previous presidents have tried to fix these economic issues, but none have been successful or, worse, have exacerbated the problem. President Trump’s plan to rejuvenate the economy through drastic government reform is a necessary step in the right direction.

Prescott Yamanaka is a student at Hawaii Baptist Academy, Class of 2026.

———

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month.It is facilitated by the Center forTomorrow’s Leaders. For more information: CTLhawaii.org.