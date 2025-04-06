Column: DOGE — Death of American Dream, cuts cause instability

President Donald Trump’s first days in office have been eventful and anything but peaceful. In just a few months, he made sweeping government changes and signed a record number of executive orders, capturing the attention of millions. While these executive actions are framed as efforts to bring about positive change and efficiency, his plans to shut down entire departments and drastically shrink the size of government will have detrimental consequences on the lives of Americans.

Many citizens are experiencing anxiety under the Trump administration’s unpredictable actions. Reducing the size of the government places an unnecessary burden on workers. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are facing furloughs, leaving them in a state of uncertainty. Some have even been fired just to be rehired days later. Many are unsure whether to seek new jobs, while those who remain worry about the future of their positions.

This instability causes stress and anxiety for not only the employees, but also the people who rely on them. Veterans who depend on the services of the Department of Veterans Affairs fear that their hospitals will shut down, while other essential services risk being disrupted. This dramatic reduction in the federal workforce has already destabilized countless lives and will continue to do so.

Some argue that reducing the size of government will cut costs and improve the economy. However, this perspective ignores the importance of federal workers. Federal jobs can make up as much as 7% of a district’s total employment, meaning federal workers are a major contributor to the economy.

The Trump administration’s mass layoffs create a ripple effect, slowing economic growth and increasing the risk of a recession. Without stable incomes, more citizens will struggle to afford basic necessities and feel immense pressure to work harder to make ends meet. This economic instability contradicts the administration’s alleged desire to bring about a new “Golden Age” of America.

There are other consequences to the Trump administration’s government cuts, such as environmental impacts. Beyond the mass firing, his administration has dismantled programs that aid polluted communities and even scrubbed references to climate change from federal websites. The U.S. was expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. However, Trump’s policies will reverse that progress, promote planet-warming pollution and slow the advance of cleaner technologies.

Nature is a source of peace and spiritual connection for many, but it is also essential to public health. Allowing our air quality to deteriorate is reckless and immoral. Not only will this devastate our beautiful landscapes, air and water, but it will also pose serious risks to our health.

In times like these, we must remember that a president’s duty is to represent this country and improve the lives of ordinary citizens. We must go back to the principles outlined in our founding documents and uphold the constitutional roles of each branch of government.

Serving the people is one of the president’s most significant roles, and President Trump is actively disregarding that role through his executive orders. He cannot represent this country if he fails to listen to the people’s voices. If the president fails to fulfill this role, the Constitution grants the people the freedom to stand against it through freedom of speech. In Trump’s own words, let’s “make America great again.”

Vivien Wong is a student at Hawaii Baptist Academy, Class of 2026.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month.It is facilitated by the Center forTomorrow’s Leaders. For more information: CTLhawaii.org.