Letter: Ala Wai bridge not worth the trouble

The $63 million Ala Wai Canal pedestrian bridge will be another failed project for Hawaii. Will we still be able to complete the Ala Pono Bridge if we lose the $25 million federal grant and additional funding? We can’t even fix the little footbridge that connects the Ala Wai neighborhood and community parks.

Will we have the funds to maintain this 18-story monstrosity? The design will be a nighttime nightmare for Waikiki condominiums on Ala Wai Boulevard. The concerns go on and on.

If this bridge is intended to be an escape route for people in Waikiki in the event of a massive flood, then look at the flood map. University Avenue is part of the special flood hazard area, subject to inundation by a 1% chance exceedance event, or “100-year flood.” Those of us living on the mauka side of the canal would be underwater, too.

Rani Oyabu

Moiliili

