Letter: Little chance of big Skyline impact

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board member Christopher R. Moylan wrote that “it’s meaningless to gripe about ridership at this point, although 90,000 riders per month is nothing to sneeze at” (“Detractors will see Skyline’s benefit,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 30). Hawaii Department of Transportation predicts about 252,000 cars will travel from Moanalua Road to Halawa per day by 2035.

Further, a fully loaded train carries about the equivalent of eight to 10 busloads of passengers. There is no room for those buses on Halekauwila Street. Skyline riders will have to walk a mile to the Alapai transfer station to get their bus if it’s not the right one at the last train stop. No one is going to do that; they’ll drive to work on H-1.

There is no way to stop the funding at this point; that train left the station years ago. It’s like “Waiting for Godot” by Samuel Beckett, and we know how that story ends.

Kenneth K. Fukunaga

Downtown Honolulu

