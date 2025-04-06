Letter: State official raises are business as usual

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Our local bureaucrats are at it again, approving salary boosts to hundreds of state employees including the governor (to $275,000), lieutenant governor (to $269,000), judges and legislators over a six-year period (“Salary Commission finalizes double-digit raises,” Star-Advertiser, March 14).

The Legislature can still reject the measure, but since they’re included in the largess (a bump to $114,000 for working four months a year), you might expect them to follow the City Council’s lead. Two years ago, the Council declined to vote down a generous 64% pay raise for themselves.

Our young people should get on that local government payroll as soon as possible.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter