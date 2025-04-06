Letter: U.S. defense strategy puts Pacific in danger

I wonder if Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth understands what motivates the Pacific island countries and those in Southeast Asia to be aligned with the U.S.? The concerns of the Pacific nations, as highlighted recently by Michael Schiffer, are focused on their ability to adapt to climate change and sea-level rise, protection of their marine resources and having technical assistance in times of disaster or threats beyond their capacity (“Trump burns decades of U.S. Indo-Pacific partner-building,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 23).

Now that the U.S. is winding down USAID assistance, the partner most likely to pick up the ball in the Pacific region is China. I wonder if this outcome is in the best interest of the U.S. and us in Hawaii? I certainly hope that some of the better-informed military personnel based in Hawaii helped educate the defense secretary on what has been lost and cannot be replaced with only a military presence.

Alan White

Kailua

