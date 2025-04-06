Column: Taking Hawaii’s temperature as Trump actions roil, boil

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Donald Trump comes into his second term as one of the nation’s least popular presidents, according to polls. And Hawaii continues as one of his weakest states. The three states with the lowest Trump favorability ratings are Vermont, Hawaii and Maryland.

In Vermont, just 26% of registered voters view Trump in a positive light, compared to 71% who hold an unfavorable opinion. Hawaii follows closely, with only 27% of Hawaii residents approving of him, compared to 70% who disapprove. This comes from the national research firm, Civiqs.

Presidential politics are important because historically, the party of the president in power has suffered midterm losses.

The top Trump states, according to the last presidential approval rating, are Wyoming, West Virginia, Idaho, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

According to Gallup’s first poll of Trump’s second term, the survey gives him a 47% approval rating. That figure makes him less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a term, according to a Forbes report.

The big picture’s importance is that the party of the president in power carrying midterm losses and a low approval rating makes it easier for Democrats in the fall elections. Trump holds the Oval Office, but he just is not well liked.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Of course, Hawaii’s politics are as blue as the water surrounding the state, so there is little expectation of Trump coattails giving any local Republicans a win this fall. Still, in local elections it never hurts a candidate to attach their campaign to that of a successful political leader.

Yes, endorsements are nice — but if you and a successful fellow officeholder have the same political party or share the same issues, it helps in an election year.

A Honolulu Star-Advertiser report last week notes what are termed “differing views” on the importance of supporting the president. The newspaper reports: “State House Minority Floor Leader Diamond Garcia continues to back Trump.”

“The vast majority of the American people support the efforts of DOGE and what they’re doing,” Garcia said. “The American people want accountability.”

However, state Rep. Kanani Souza notes that the people she represents worry about “Trump’s cutting of federal programs that support diversity, equity and inclusion, and his often-conflicting messages about possible cuts to programs including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps.”

The report described Souza and Garcia as representing different parts of the Hawaii Republican ideology.

Souza has noticed what she calls a “shift” toward common ground between some Republican and Democratic voters over their concerns for Trump’s actions.

“I have some other constituents who are telling me, ‘I voted for President Trump and I’m not happy with what I’m seeing,’” she said.

“This is a very different scenario than maybe even six months ago or eight months ago when I was campaigning. It was very polarized.”

Those disagreements are part of Trump’s style of governing, and it is expected that they will mark Trump’s inability to present a coherent leadership message.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com