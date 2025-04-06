Blangiardi signs bill to streamline rules for street festivals, parades

Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed a bill meant to refine regulations for street festivals and parades in order to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki.

Bill 50 also is supposed to encourage more festivals to take place in neighborhoods across Oahu.

To that end, the new law is expected to streamline the city’s permitting process, reduce the frequency of street closures in Waikiki, and promote cultural and community events in areas such as Kakaako, Downtown/ Chinatown and Kapolei, city officials say.

Bill 50 updates existing ordinances governing parades and street events to ensure they serve a public purpose while minimizing disruptions. The legislation took effect immediately upon the mayor’s signing Wednesday, with the new Waikiki festival limits beginning in 2026, the city said.

“Waikiki has long been a hub for festivals, but we recognize the need for balance,” Blangiardi said in a statement. “This legislation ensures we minimize disruptions for residents, businesses, and visitors in Waikiki while creating opportunities for more community-driven events in neighborhoods eager to host them.

“I am very pleased to make this happen — this is long overdue and has been too big a burden on the Waikiki community,” the mayor added.

He said the new law is also about “equity and opportunity.”

“We love our festivals and want to see them thrive — not just in Waikiki, but in neighborhoods across our island that are eager to showcase their unique identities and bring people together.”

Under the new law, the number of street festivals in Waikiki will be reduced from 12 to six per year starting in 2026.

To better manage street closures, permits will be limited to two festivals per four-month period. These changes aim to improve traffic flow, support local businesses and enhance accessibility for first responders and individuals with disabilities, city officials said.

But the new regulations do not affect so-called “legacy events” such as the Hono­lulu Marathon, the Aloha Festivals’ Waikiki Ho‘o­lau­le‘a and Toys for Tots, the city said.

At the same time, the city said it’s committed to fostering cultural and economic opportunities by supporting festivals in other parts of the island that have expressed interest in hosting more events that celebrate local food, arts and culture.

By strategically balancing Waikiki’s festival schedule, the city said it encourages organizers to plan future events in communities that can benefit from increased foot traffic and economic activity.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, whose Council District 4 includes Waikiki, introduced the measure in August.

“I want to thank Mayor Blangiardi for signing Bill 50, which provides relief to residents and businesses in Waikiki from the seemingly constant timetable of street closures to accommodate festivals, parades and other activities along the area’s main artery, Kalakaua Avenue,” Waters said in a statement. “This community represents the very heart of tourism in Hawaii, and while we do value the cultural and civic celebrations that are so vital to us here in Hawaii, this measure offers a thoughtful approach to managing these activities and maintaining Waikiki as a safe, welcoming and vibrant space for both residents and visitors alike.”

Others, like Bob Finley, a 30-year Waikiki resident and chair of the Waikiki Neighborhood Board, believes the legislation seeks to end traffic congestion along major area thoroughfares such as Kuhio and Kalakaua avenues.

“If you came home from work at 5 p.m., you might add another 20 minutes of driving time just to get to your condo or house,” he told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser. “If you decide to go somewhere, add another 20 to 25 minutes to getting out of Waikiki and back in later.”

He claimed that traffic jams and the inability for pedestrians to cross streets have been dangerous problems in Waikiki during festivals dating back to at least the 1990s.

“Events would start at Seaside (Avenue) on Kala­kaua,” he said. “Traffic would back up on Kalakaua, all the way down to the intersection with Kalakaua and Ala Wai Boulevard. And it wouldn’t help if you came in on McCully … you’d still be backed up.

“During these events, we’d just have a solid wall of cars,” he added. “And it makes it a little bit more difficult for the EMS and fire trucks to get around in Waikiki. Although they have a plan, it’s still difficult for them to get in.”

However, he stressed that he’s not against Waikiki- based events or their producers.

“That’s not what I’m talking about,” Finley said. “I’m just talking about the impact on the residents.”

There are other changes with the new city law. Among them, he said the law “reduces 10 of the event dates that interfere with things like Mother’s Day weekend, when everybody on Oahu rushes to Waikiki.”