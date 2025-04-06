Hawaiian homestead development plans questioned amid funding request
Signage and fencing are posted outside a plot of land owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in Kapolei. DHHL broke ground in July 2023 on infrastructure for homestead lots in the II-C increment of Ka‘uluokaha‘i East Kapolei II master-planned community.
State Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries were awarded 655 leases for future lots at two homestead projects in Kapolei on Oahu during a ceremony in March. Some lots at one of the projects, Ka‘uluokaha‘i, are being funded by $600 million appropriated by the Legislature in 2022, but others are dependent on additional funding.
The 161-lot Pu‘uhona homestead project on Maui was made possible by $600 million appropriated to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in 2022. On Saturday, DHHL awarded 91 leases to beneficiaries after making 52 lease awards in June for Pu‘uhona, where completion is expected next year.