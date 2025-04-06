Marines bring fallen comrades home from Guadalcanal 80 years later
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER
Staff Sgt. Stephon Smith carries what are believed to be the remains of a fallen Marine killed in 1942 during the Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands during a repatriation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Marines hold folded American flags during a Friday night repatriation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii for what are believed to be the remains of World War II service members killed during the 1942 Battle of Guadalcanal.
Staff Sgt. Stephon Smith receives a Joint Service Achievement Medal on Friday night at Marine Corps Base Hawaii for his work clearing explosives to reach what are believed to be the remains of Marines killed in 1942 during the Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.