On the Move: Aiman Zouzou

Prince Resorts Hawaii has hired Aiman Zouzou as director of information technology. Zouzou joins with more than 15 years’ experience and previously worked at the Fairmont Orchid Resort, where he started as an IT assistant before being promoted to IT manager and then director of IT.
