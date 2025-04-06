Hawaii Beat: UH water polo and softball

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

UH water polo sinks UC Irvine in overtime

The Hawaii women’s water polo team played on equal terms with UC Irvine through regulation, then dominated in overtime in a 16-11 victory Saturday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Bernadette Doyle finished with four goals, three assists and three steals for the No. 3 Rainbow Wahine (16-3, 7-0 Big West). Jordan Wedderburn, Alia Burlock and Ema Vernoux each added three goals.

The game was tied 11-11 at the end of regulation.

In the first three-minute overtime, Vernoux and Wedderburn scored. In the second, Burlock scored two and Doyle had one.

Daisy Logtens made eight saves for the Rainbow Wahine.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Lauren Hett scored three goals for the No. 7 Anteaters (13-10, 4-1), who had won nine in a row.

UH softball team sweeps UC Riverside

The Hawaii softball team pulled out a pair of close games against UC Riverside on Saturday, including a walk-off victory in the second game, at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine (22-14, 8-6 Big West) won 3-2 when Milan Ah Yat reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop and Larissa Goshi scored in the bottom of the seventh. Earlier in the inning, Izabella Martinez singled in Ellyanna Cinzori and Cierra Yamamoto to tie it.

The Highlanders (16-22, 7-8) went up 2-0 in the top of the seventh on homers by Haley Saole and Jackie Alday.

In the first game, Macy Brandl pitched a six-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts, and Jamie McGaughey hit a two-run homer as Hawaii won 4-3.