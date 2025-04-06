Bryson Toner gets his chance, fans 10 as Kaiser edges Kailua

Jackson Wood scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning as No. 8 Kaiser eked out a 2-1 win over No. 9 Kailua 2-1 at the Cougars’ field on Saturday afternoon.

Kaiser improved to 7-1 in OIA East play, two games ahead of Kailua (5-3). Bryson Toner went the distance with a three-hitter, 10 strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter. The 6-foot-2 senior celebrated senior day with classmates after the game. He hit 89 mph regularly, mixing in a hard-cutting slider and a changeup in a tremendous pitchers’ duel with Kailua’s Zayne Hookala.

“He had his stuff today. He controlled all three pitches,” Kaiser coach Josh Halemanu said. “We had to keep going to (the slider). He was just on.”

In their previous matchup at Kailua’s field on March 12, Toner lasted four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and five walks. Toner asked his coach specifically for a chance to face the powerful Surfriders again.

“I feel good. I gave it my all today. It’s been a long four years facing Kailua. I’ve appeared against them before for relief, but no starts. Winning against them is huge,” Toner said. “I always like pitching against the best competition in the OIA. I was just very thorough about my weekly plan. Everything felt good. Our defense did great. Everyone is always locked in.”

The bottom of the seventh inning came with some controversy. First baseman Rayvin Pagan replaced Hookala on the mound. Rayne Sumida had pinch-hit for Wood in the bottom of the fifth inning. When Wood led off the seventh with a single to left, Kailua coach Corey Ishigo stepped onto the field and asked the home plate umpire if Wood had officially re-entered the game.

“I told him that (Wood) didn’t report back. He said it’s part of federation rules where you don’t need to re-enter anybody back,” Ishigo said. “We could do that all game long and have guys just going in and out, and nobody reporting anything. I’m not sure if (the federation rule) is real. I’ll have to do my research. If it’s a rule, I’ll believe him. He’s a good umpire and he did a great job today. Bottom line, we didn’t score enough.”

By rule, Wood would have been out at first base. Instead, Noah Sham followed with a double to left. After Jesse Shinagawa was intentionally walked to load the bases, DJ Kauahi replaced Pagan. The count was 1-1 on Caleb Hamasaki when Kauahi’s pitch hit the dirt outside and bounced to the fence, allowing Wood to race home with the winning run.

Hookala, a junior, had one of his best performances.

“Zayne pitched well enough to win a game. If we can’t score two runs, we don’t deserve to win,” Ishigo said.

Hookala allowed just one run on four hits with six strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.

“Kaiser had their good day. Props to them. We tried our best,” said Hookala, a 6-foot southpaw. “I had to stay low. My fastball naturally has a tail and this wind goes against it, so it stayed true. I had to kind of work low and work on my two-seam and my changeup.”

Toner had full command, retiring the first eight batters he faced. However he walked the No. 9 batter, Devon Ishigo. On a 1-2 pitch to Pagan, the left-handed hitter pulled a hard ground ball just inside the first-base bag to the right field corner for a triple. Ishigo raced home for the game’s first run. Toner then struck out Hookala to end the top of the third inning.

Kaiser tied it in the bottom of the third against Hookala. He plunked Sham, and Hayzen Inouye singled. The base-runners advanced on a groundout by Shinagawa. Caleb Hamasaki’s groundout to second allowed Sham to score from third base for Kaiser’s first run.

Each team missed golden scoring opportunities in the next two innings.

In the fourth, Kailua had runners at third and second base with one out, but Toner whiffed Ryce Aoki and Brandon Moore to end the threat.

In the fifth, Kaiser had runners at third and second, but Hookala struck out Shinagawa and induced Hamasaki into an inning-ending groundout.

The top of the sixth was eventful for Kailua. Kaalekahi Kuhaulua reached base with one out on an error by Kaiser shortstop Sham. Masao Minami singled to left and Kuhaulua beat the throw to third base, giving the Surfriders runners at third and second base.

However, Toner caught pinch runner Romeo Ortiz off second base. The 1-4-5 putout left Kailua with Kuhaulua still at third base and two outs. Toner then retired Kalama Carreira on a ground ball to short to end the inning.

Kaiser (14-4 overall) can clinch the top seed in the East with a win over Moanalua on Wednesday. Kailua (7-9-1 overall) visits Roosevelt on Wednesday.