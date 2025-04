Television and radio – April 6, 2025

ON THE AIR

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TIME TV CH HT NASCAR Cup Goodyear 400 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Baseball: MLB Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Phillies 7:35 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA Padres at Cubs 8:20 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA Guardians at Angels 10:07 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81* Baseball: MLB Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Cardinals at Red Sox 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Baseball: College – Vanderbilt at Florida 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 262* Baseball: College – Texas A&M at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Baseball: College – Virginia at NC State 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 261 Baseball: College – Arizona at Arizona State 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Basketball: NBA – Bulls at Hornets 7 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Basketball: NBA – Lakers at Thunder 9:30 a.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Basketball: NBA – Lakers at Thunder 9:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Basketball: NBA – Kings at Cavaliers noon NBATV NA/242 NA Basketball: NBA – Rockets at Warriors 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Basketball: NCAA Women’s Tournament, Final – South Carolina vs. UConn 9 a.m. KITV 4 4 4 Basketball: Men’s College Basketball Crown, Final – Nebraska vs. UCF 11:30 a.m. KHON 3 3 Basketball: College Men – HBCU All-Star Game 7 a.m. CW NA/93 2 Football: United Football League – Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Football: United Football League – San Antonio Brahmas at StL Battlehawks 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Golf: Drive Chip & Putt National Finals 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Golf: LIV – Miami 6 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* Golf: LIV – Miami 7 a.m. KHON 3 3 Golf: PGA – Texas Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Golf: Augusta National Women’s Amateur 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Golf: Champions – James Hardie Pro Football HOF 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Golf: Kory Ferry – Club Car Championship 10:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Golf: LPGA – T-Mobile Match Play 12:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: NHL – Capitals at Islanders 6:30 a.m. TNT 43/553 125 Hockey: NHL – Stars at Wild 9 a.m. TNT 43/553 125 Hockey: NHL – Panthers at Red Wings 11:30 a.m. TNT 43/553 125 Hockey: NHL – Golden Knights at Canucks 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Motorcycles: MX2 of Sardegna 4 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Soccer: English – Leicester City vs Newcastle United 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Soccer: Turkish – Kasimpasa vs Besiktas 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*