Las Vegas Advisor: Show prices took dip from 2024, a rarity

Everyone wants to see a show as part of a complete Las Vegas vacation, but show ticket prices continue to go up. Or do they? In a LasVegasAdvisor.com tally of ticket prices for 80 active shows, the average cost of a single ticket came in at $103.22. That’s a big number, but it’s lower than last year’s average by $1.50, and only the eighth time in 33 annual comparisons that the number has gone down. Also dropping is the number of shows with a ticket price above $100, which is 40. That’s down from 48 last year. And prices are significantly higher for the premium shows; the highest average for a production was O at Bellagio, coming in at $272.54.

Bargain tickets: The lowest price (includes tax) in this year’s survey was for Nathan Burton Comedy Magic at the noncasino Flyover Vegas, coming in at $25.44. Other shows with bargain pricing include Popovich Comedy Pet Theater in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood ($29.99), Gordie Brown at Golden Nugget ($36.61), The Magic of Jen Kramer at Westgate ($40.11), Miss Behave’s Mavericks at Plaza ($42.51) and the Comedy Cellar at Rio ($44.90).

Blackjack mini-tourney: The Strat is running blackjack mini-tournaments on Tuesdays in April. The buy-in is $25 and first prize is $1,000 in “promo chips.”

Going east: In a rare reversal of direction, a classic Las Vegas steakhouse is opening a second location in New York City. The Golden Steer, 67 years old and counting, will open in Manhattan “in the fall.”

Question: How many names are in the Black Book?

Answer: The Nevada Gaming Control Board’s List of Excluded Persons, also known as the Black Book, contains 37 names. While thousands of individuals have been trespassed, meaning they’re not allowed in a particular casino, those in the Black Book are associated with criminal activity or convicted cheaters who aren’t allowed in any casino for any reason.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.