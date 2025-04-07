2 ‘American Idol’ judges give standing ovation to Thunderstorm Artis

Hawaii-born Thunderstorm Artis delivered an impressive demonstration of his depth and his range last night in “Hollywood Week: Showstopper” competition Sunday on “American Idol.”

Dressed in black, except for white shoes. and playing his black hollow-body acoustic guitar with the white lightning-bolt guitar strap, Artis delivered a personalized, smooth and soulful treatment of John Lennon’s posthumous hit, “Imagine.”

“I hope the judges saw a little bit more of my artistry in this,” Artis said afterwards. “I hope they can see how I could branch out a little bit from just originals, and I hope they can really take away and see something worth investing in.”

Artis’s interpretation of the Lennon classic registered strongly with “Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Perry. First Perry, and then Richie, called out encouragement during Artis’ performance. Both men gave him a standing ovation afterwards.

“Idol” judge Carrie Underwood remained seated and seemed less convinced.

“American Idol” competition continues with “Head to Head” tonight. “American Idol” is broadcast locally at 7 p.m. on KITV.