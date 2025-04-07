Fire extinguished Sunday at historic Palolo Valley home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at a historic home in Palolo on Sunday evening. No occupants were inside, and no injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:51 p.m. Sunday for a fire at 3206 Ahinahina Place in Palolo Valley. Eleven units with 45 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene just seven minutes later.

Arriving firefighters found the small, two-story home on fire, with heavy smoke emanating from the rear.

After an aggressive attack, the fire was brought under control at 5:09 p.m., and fully extinguished at 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed that no occupants were inside at the time of the fire.

The address of the home is listed by the Historic Hawaii Foundation as the Owen and Ellen Williams Residence, built in 1931.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

It represents a significant example of a 1930s, craftsman-style residence in Hawaii and is associated with noted floriculturist Ellen Williams.

Records show it was added to the state register of historic places in 2006.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.