High surf advisory in place through Tuesday morning

A high surf advisory remains in place for the north, east and west-facing shores of most Hawaiian isles, effective until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has downgraded the previous high surf warning to a high surf advisory for the north- and east-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.

Surf of 15 to 20 feet is expected along exposed north shores, and surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along exposed east and west shores due to the current, long-period north swell.

Forecasters say surf heights are expected to fall below advisory thresholds by early Tuesday morning.

The Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau advises no swmming on the north shores of Kauai due to hazardous ocean conditions. The advisory covers all north shore beaches starting from west of Hanalei pavilion.

“Entering hazardous conditions could cause serious injury or death,” said the Ocean Safety Bureau.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”