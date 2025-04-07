Kauai crash involving 3 vehicles sends 2 to hospital

Kauai police say a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening sent two people to the hospital and closed Kuhio Highway in Kilauea for several hours.

Police said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a white 2024 Chevrolet SUV with two occupants heading southbound on Kuhio crossed the center line and sideswiped a white 2021 Toyota pickup truck.

The SUV then continued into the northbound lane and collided with a gray 2023 Chevrolet SUV.

The white Chevrolet SUV’s passenger, a 58-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to The Queen’s Medical Center. The driver, a 60-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the gray SUV, meanwhile, was transported to Wilcox Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck was not injured.

Police closed Kuhio Highway for about three hours for an on-scene investigation.

At this time, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses of the collision are urged to call Officer Himongala at 808-241-1617. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via the Kauai P3 Tips app.