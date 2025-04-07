Letter: Foreign aid programs benefit Americans, too

A reader writes: “If even one U.S. person is unhoused, one child is hungry, one senior can’t afford their medicine, then all foreign aid must stop” (“U.S. funds must take care of our people,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 9). This presents a myopic view of history and encourages a diminished role of America in world affairs, jeopardizing America’s moral standing and world peace.

The Marshall Plan was the beginning of modern U.S. foreign aid, which was used to rebuild a war-torn Europe in 1948. During the Cold War, foreign aid was used to contain communism. After Sept. 11, 2001, foreign aid also focused on combating terrorism.

Foreign aid — flawed as it may be — directly benefits America, increasing markets for American products and avoiding military intervention. America should continue to reduce poverty at home and abroad. This is the morally and economically sound policy. The efforts, domestic and foreign, will never be perfect. A great country can afford both.

John Keiser

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter