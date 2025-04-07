Letter: Put more pressure on parents for kids’ actions

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan made a comment about the e-bike incident and said responsibility should lie with the parents first. This suggests parents should know better and teach their kids about the rules and regulations of e-bikes, wearing helmets, where to ride and how to ride. Unfortunately, parents cannot control their kids all of the time because kids are not always obedient. But they can try.

Because these are minors getting into trouble, their names do not appear in the news. Why not report the parents’ names instead? Shame the parents. That’ll put an end to the misbehavior of the kids real fast, I bet you. The parents get off scot-free every time a child gets into trouble, so why not shame the parents for all to see, like the old times?

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

