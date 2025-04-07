Letter: Signalgate apologist is example of inanity

I know the Star-Advertiser on its editorial page wants to recognize various political opinions, and I congratulate you on your choice of Marc A. Thiessen to represent the Republican view (“Signal chat’s big takeaway? Trump’s built an effective team,” Star-Advertiser, Column, April 4). He is the best advertisement for the stupidity of Donald Trump’s followers.

On which planet does he believe that talking about impending strikes on an unsecured line is smart and effective leadership? We are lucky that it didn’t go beyond the editor of The Atlantic magazine, and that none of our brave airmen were killed. Also not sure that others in the conversation demonstrated superior leadership by denying culpability, evading questions, criticizing the president and, of course, using emoji.

So, thank you, Marc, for showing us how warped the thinking is of people who have swallowed Trump’s Kool-Aid by praising the merry band of idiots he has put in key positions of U.S. defense and intelligence.

Frances Hill

Kailua

