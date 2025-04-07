Letter: Trump backlash is a rational response

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A letter writer doesn’t like the recent “outrageous and uncivilized behavior” and “negative news reporting” (“Bring down temperature or risk second Civil War,” Star-Advertiser, March 20). They want “a peaceful nation, courtesy and respect” to return. Don’t we all?

Has anyone noticed that our current president is himself a convicted criminal who continues to break laws and disrespect the Constitution? He is actively destroying people’s lives and implementing the degradation of U.S. lands and global environments. Don’t we think all this destruction is causing people all over the world to be upset and angry? Are Americans supposed to sit back and be bullied?

Is Donald Trump behaving like a civilized person? He has no respect for veterans, like my husband and son.

Americans are being attacked, and yes, they should be angry.

Connie Wickware

Kalihi Valley

