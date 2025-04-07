Letter: Use constitutional rights to save U.S. democracy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I believe the present administration is terrorizing free speech on college campuses and elsewhere, especially targeting immigrants attempting to advocate for basic human rights.

Lawful permanent residents in the United States have a constitutional right to criticize the government. This is protected by the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech to all the people in the United States, including noncitizens.

They can: express opinions about government policies; participate in protests and demonstrations; write letters to officials or newspapers; join advocacy organizations; and engage in public discourse about political issues.

These are not only rights, they are the duty of every law-abiding citizen and immigrant. Dissent is the foundation of a healthy democracy; complacency is dangerous to the very core of democracy.

If we do not actively participate in the democratic process, authoritarians and vested interests will destroy our very foundations. Thus, current events demand urgent attention.

Birendra Singh Huja

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter