Off the news: Charity gives $10M for local cancer care

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted two Oahu hospitals offering specialized cancer care $5 million each, expanding access to treatment for islanders.

One donation will support a new infusion center with added treatment and research capacity at the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Queen’s Medical Center, meanwhile, plans to reconfigure, modernize and expand its West Oahu Cancer Center, adding examination and treatment capacity to better serve West and Central Oahu.