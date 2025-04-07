Off the news: Charity gives $10M for local cancer care

Monday, April 7, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
8:02 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted two Oahu hospitals offering specialized cancer care $5 million each, expanding access to treatment for islanders.
One donation will support a new infusion center with added treatment and research capacity at the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Queen’s Medical Center, meanwhile, plans to reconfigure, modernize and expand its West Oahu Cancer Center, adding examination and treatment capacity to better serve West and Central Oahu.