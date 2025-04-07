Off the news: Take it outside: Outdoor dining here to stay

For those who enjoy dining outdoors — and that should be many, given Hawaii’s blue skies and natural beauty — it’s good to see the city’s Outdoor Dining Services Program become permanent under a new ordinance. Since the program began as a pilot in 2022 to support local eateries and improve public spaces, 15 businesses have gotten permits to expand their seating onto sidewalks, parklets and other designated public spaces. Restaurants got an economic boost, and neighborhoods have been activated.

For more information, see www8.honolulu.gov/dts/outdoor-dining. Bon appetit!