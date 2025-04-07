Vital Statistics: March 28-April 3, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 28 to April 3
>> Ryan Vernon Keola Adric and Shantel May Mailelauliipualani Elizabeth Skaggs
>> Brett Alan Bastian and Jamie Lynn Sage
>> Zackory Dylan Beasley and Kimberly Caridad Alvarez-Vazquez
>> Noelle Stacy Boney and Joshua Keli‘i Perry-Kruse
>> Leslie Arianna Campos and Andrew Geovani Licona
>> Brian DeMayo Damaso and Ayano Sato
>> Kalina Julianna George and Cody Michael Beveridge
>> Rubelin Gines and Allen Gonzales Sanchez
>> Tyler John Howard and Kimberley Ann Siu
>> Chase Kekoa Jiminez and Shalei’ Kamealani Reed Naumu
>> Joseph Leonardi and Samarah Gordon
>> Jerome Mazuchowski and Trisha Lynn Ballard
>> Elisha Kevon Miller and Angelique Vennesa Montoya
>> Evan Katsuyuki Ogata and Kimberley Yuriko Uyehara
>> Cayden Carmichael Powell and Rachel Monique Codling
>> Malaelupe Alosio Samifua and Ashley Ruta Helen Fidow
>> Kyle Lewis Schifferdecker and Chynna Yazmyne Corey Fowler
>> William Michael Stone and Shana Jo Hall
>> James Quoang Tuan Tang and Anh Ngoc Le
>> Thilo Friedrich Wobker and Rebecca Schäfer
>> Trent Stewart Young and Katherine Elizabeth Bontumasi
>> Olivia Gail Zavodny and Paul Joseph Anderson
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 28 to April 3
>> Daniel Woong Baek
>> Nathanael Bennett Blanton
>> Jayliana-Joy Melia Kuawaokahenawai Cartwright Nakaahiki-Bourgeois
>> Evan EnLe Chen
>> Eleanor Hendrika-Lynn Eckert
>> Eliah Byu Mangulabnan Escalona
>> Levi Michael Esterle
>> Rose Kekepania Figueroa
>> Ryker Kona Ray Frost
>> Ridge Kawaomaluhia Kiyoshi Fukutomi
>> Cassius Kylan Ilog
>> Rose Pele Kelly
>> Casper Alejandro Moomjian-Onza
>> Remy Daosavanh Oda
>> Camila Corazon Pollard
>> Kairo Eiru Tau’a Pomroy
>> Damien Jesse Rines
>> Rocky Makanaakua Rosa
>> Gohan Elias Kapena Smith
>> Kaimana Kenji Yonting