Vital Statistics: March 28-April 3, 2025

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, March 28 to April 3

>> Ryan Vernon Keola Adric and Shantel May Mailelauliipualani Elizabeth Skaggs

>> Brett Alan Bastian and Jamie Lynn Sage

>> Zackory Dylan Beasley and Kimberly Caridad Alvarez-­Vazquez

>> Noelle Stacy Boney and Joshua Keli‘i Perry-Kruse

>> Leslie Arianna Campos and Andrew Geovani Licona

>> Brian DeMayo Damaso and Ayano Sato

>> Kalina Julianna George and Cody Michael Beveridge

>> Rubelin Gines and Allen Gonzales Sanchez

>> Tyler John Howard and Kimberley Ann Siu

>> Chase Kekoa Jiminez and Shalei’ Kamealani Reed Naumu

>> Joseph Leonardi and Samarah Gordon

>> Jerome Mazuchowski and Trisha Lynn Ballard

>> Elisha Kevon Miller and Angelique Vennesa Montoya

>> Evan Katsuyuki Ogata and Kimberley Yuriko Uyehara

>> Cayden Carmichael Powell and Rachel Monique Codling

>> Malaelupe Alosio Samifua and Ashley Ruta Helen Fidow

>> Kyle Lewis Schifferdecker and Chynna Yazmyne Corey Fowler

>> William Michael Stone and Shana Jo Hall

>> James Quoang Tuan Tang and Anh Ngoc Le

>> Thilo Friedrich Wobker and Rebecca Schäfer

>> Trent Stewart Young and Katherine Elizabeth Bontumasi

>> Olivia Gail Zavodny and Paul Joseph Anderson

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, March 28 to April 3

>> Daniel Woong Baek

>> Nathanael Bennett Blanton

>> Jayliana-Joy Melia Kuawaokahenawai Cartwright Nakaahiki-­Bourgeois

>> Evan EnLe Chen

>> Eleanor Hendrika-Lynn Eckert

>> Eliah Byu Mangulabnan Escalona

>> Levi Michael Esterle

>> Rose Kekepania Figueroa

>> Ryker Kona Ray Frost

>> Ridge Kawaomaluhia Kiyoshi Fukutomi

>> Cassius Kylan Ilog

>> Rose Pele Kelly

>> Casper Alejandro Moomjian-­Onza

>> Remy Daosavanh Oda

>> Camila Corazon Pollard

>> Kairo Eiru Tau’a Pomroy

>> Damien Jesse Rines

>> Rocky Makanaakua Rosa

>> Gohan Elias Kapena Smith

>> Kaimana Kenji Yonting

