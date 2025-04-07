BeachBows split in Best of West tourney

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The No. 17 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a pair of matches Sunday in the Best in the West Tournament at Laguna Beach, Calif.

The BeachBows (12-15) fell to No. 6 Cal Poly (21-3), 4-1, before capping the weekend with a 3-2 win over No. 16 North Florida (17-6) to finish the three-day tournament at 2-3.

UH returns home for its final two regular-season home matches of the year when it faces nationally ranked Cal and Grand Canyon in double round-robin action at the Ching Complex. It will be senior week and the BeachBows will honor Ali, Embry, Kendall Kaelin and Cami Loker.

Wahine sailors earn bid to nationals

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine sailing team finished second in both the team and fleet racing portions of the PCCSC Women’s Championship held this weekend off Keehi Lagoon.

With a top-two finish in fleet, UH earned a berth in the ICSA Women’s Nationals to be held in St. Mary’s, Md., in late May.

Stanford claimed the regatta title in both team and fleet racing during a wind-filled weekend.

On Friday, Stanford breezed by UH and Cal, going a perfect 6-0 in head-to-head, triple round-robin action. UH was second-best with a 2-4 mark on the day.

The Cardinal claimed the conference’s lone automatic berth to the ICSA Team Race Nationals.

Stanford claimed the fleet race with a low of 23 points in a field of nine schools from the West Coast. The Rainbow Wahine placed second, finishing with 41 points to secure the conference’s second auto bid to nationals.

Vivian Bonsager skippered the A division with crew Stella Taherian, while the B team was led by skipper Malia Johnson and crew Sophia Shaeffer. Also sailing during the weekend were Martha Schuessler and Morgan Carew who were part of the team race championship on Friday.