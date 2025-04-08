Hawaiian monk seal pup born on North Shore is named Kailani

The first Hawaiian monk seal pup of peak pupping season has been born on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Hawaii Marine Animal Response.

HMAR, a nonprofit, announced in a social media post that fifth-graders at Kahuku Elementary School have named the pup Kailani.

The pup is the descendant of a famous Hawaiian monk seal, Rocky, who gave birth to his mother Kaimana, at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki in June 2017. Kaimana, or monk seal RJ58, has since gone on to give birth to her own pups, including the first pup of 2023 in the main Hawaiian isles.

“Kai, meaning ‘sea,’ represents the pup’s ocean home, while Lani, meaning ‘sky,’ symbolizes the beauty and wonder he brings to our islands,” said HMAR in the post. “Together, his name reflects the deep connection between Hawaii’s land, sea, and sky — and how special this little pup truly is.”

Wildlife officials, meanwhile, are reminding the public to give endangered monk seals plenty of space as peak pupping season gets underway.

Monk seals give birth year-round, but March through August is considered peak pupping season, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The recommended distance from seals is at least 50 feet, and for mother-and-pup pairs at least 150 feet, on land and in the water.

Mother monk seals can be protective of their pups and react aggressively to those perceived as a threat.

Additionally, officials ask people to keep dogs leashed any time they are at the beach to keep seals safe, as several pups have been killed by dog attacks.

Hawaiian monk seals are endemic to Hawaii, meaning they are found nowhere else in the world, and are protected by both state and federal laws. Only an estimated 1,600 remain in the wild.

Monk seal guidelines:

>> Give mothers with pups at least 150 feet of space on land and in the water — moms can be protective if they think you’re too close. If a mom-pup pair is present, swim at a different beach.

>> Keep dogs leashed any time you’re at the beach, as you never know where a seal may be!

>> Report all seal sightings to the statewide NOAA marine wildlife hotline at 888-256-9840.